Christopher Nkunku Hands Thomas Tuchel Update on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has provided fans with an update on his future, amid recent interest from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old grew up in Paris where he spent five years in the youth system of domestic champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Nkunku then progressed to the senior side, representing them for four years before moving to the Bundesliga on a five-year deal.

French journalist Hadrien Grenier took to his Twitter account to quote Nkunku discussing his future at a recent press conference.

"Paris is my home, the club of my heart," he said. "I haven't closed any door. Anything is possible in football."

It was reported earlier this week that the 24-year-old is 'hesistating' over signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig due to interest being shown in the player from abroad.

Thomas Tuchel has long been an admirer of the player and reports have stated that he is in their mind ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Guardian shortlisted five attacking players who Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up ahead of the summer, one of whom is Nkunku.

The other options include Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, Jonathan David of Lille and Darwin Nunez of Benfica.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who was linked with a move to west London in January, is also on the shortlist.

Should Nkunku leave, he will undoubtedly add some flair to the Blues' attack, having registered 20 goals and 15 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances this season. In all competitions, he has registered 35 goals and 20 assists.

