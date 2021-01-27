'Circus Continues' - Banner aimed at Chelsea board unveiled outside Stamford Bridge following Frank Lampard sacking

A banner which reads 'Circus Continues' has been unveiled outside Stamford Bridge on the morning of Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge as Head Coach.

Tuchel was appointed on Tuesday on an 18-month deal following the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard at the start of the week.

Lampard's exit was down to recent results and performances not being good enough. Chelsea had lost five of their last eight Premier League games and when Lampard was dismissed they were in ninth place.

But the reaction to the decision to axe Lampard has been split, and a banner was put up outside the Bovril Gate at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to express their feelings towards the Chelsea board.

'Circus Continues' the banner read.

The board revealed it wasn't an easy decision, with owner Roman Abramovich coming out for the first ever time when a manager has been dismissed.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

Tuchel took charge of training for the first time on Tuesday evening at Cobham.

"On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge."

The 'In Frank We Trust' banner was only seen by Lampard once, in his final game in charge before his sacking.

Director Marina Granovskaia also said it wasn't an easy decision to remove Lampard from his post.

"It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond."

Tuchel was quick to put respect on Lampard's name upon his arrival after he succeeded him.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

