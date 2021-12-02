Claudio Ranieri Believes Watford 'Deserved a Point' Against Chelsea

Former Blue and current Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes that his side deserved a point against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Mason Mount's opener was cancelled out by Emmanuel Dennis before Hakim Ziyech bagged a winner in an underwhelming Chelsea performance.

Speaking to Prime Sport Video after the match, Ranieri opened up on how he felt his team were hard done by.

He said: "We deserved at least a point, at least. It's unbelievable, I'm very proud. They made a fantastic match.

"When you play this way, you have to say 'well done'. We lost against the Champions... we can do nothing. They've very good quality."

The Hornets created a host of chances but could not capitalise as Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners.

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel stated that the Blues 'stole three points' against Ranieri's side, admitting that they did not deserve to come away from Vicarage Road with a win.

"We stole three points, we don’t have to talk around it. It feels very good. It is an important three points of course. The first time, it feels like we are the lucky winners." Tuchel admitted.

Chelsea will be hoping for an improvement in their performance as they travel to east London on the weekend to face 4th placed West Ham United as the Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Man City.

