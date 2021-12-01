Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Claudio Ranieri Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission Ahead of Watford vs Chelsea

Author:

Claudio Ranieri has lauded Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea since succeeding Frank Lampard the start of the year. 

Watford host Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Ranieri will come up against his former side who are currently at the top of the table. 

Tuchel took a confident hit side to European glory within four months of arriving at Stamford Bridge, and now the Blues are on a good path to claiming more silverware this season.

They are still in the Carabao Cup, top of their Champions League group and have the Club World Cup to come in February. 

Ranieri is expecting a defeat against Tuchel on Wednesday, but offered his support to the European champions ahead of their quest for success.

"It's fantastic," Ranieri said on Chelsea's current situation. "I think Frank Lampard made a very good job and Tuchel made better from the beginning. He's a very practical man. He arrived and won the Champions League. Now he is working to win the Premier League. Now in February, there is the Club World Cup and they try to win again. I wish Chelsea all the best."

The tinkerman has already accepted that his Hornets side are likely to be on the end of a loss when the Blues make the short trip.

He added: "We are the underdog. The whole world knows this. We play Chelsea, one of the best teams in the world against Watford. Okay. We lost the match! We play. We then shake their hands."


