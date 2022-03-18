Clearlake Capital Join Todd Boehly Consortium in Bid to Purchase Chelsea Ahead of Raine Group Deadline

California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital has signed up to Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase Chelsea.

The firm havve a reported $60 billion of assets under management and are the latest partners to join the consortium bid.

As per Sky News, Clearlake Capital have joined Boehly's consortium ahead of Friday's deadline.

The report states that Clearlake has amassed a large portfolio of investments, including in PrimeSport, which it describes as "the leader in providing direct access to the biggest sporting events on the planet".

Sources close to the bid now believe that Boehly's consortium are now 'overfunded' as they have secured more capital than necessary to purchase Chelsea.

It was reported that Boehly has already submitted the bid despite searching for further partners.

As well as adding Clearlake Capital, Boehly added Danny Finkelstein and Barbara Charone to his consortium as non-executive board directors.

Sky continue to report that the consortium would provide long-term funding for Chelsea, including the redevelopment of its Stamford Bridge home, its academy and its women's team, the source added.

As the 9pm deadline for bids approaches, several more names are set to emerge but Boehly has been linked with the Club since before Roman Abramovich listed Chelsea for sale.

They were reportedly not worried about the interest from other groups, including Saudi Media Group who were said to have made a bid of over £3 billion.

Two parties were recently recognised by the Government as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club, with Boehly's consortium one of these.

Raine Group will whittle the bidders down to two or three preffered choices before making a final decision on who will succeed Abramovich and take over operations at Chelsea Football Club.

