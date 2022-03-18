Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Clearlake Capital Join Todd Boehly Consortium in Bid to Purchase Chelsea Ahead of Raine Group Deadline

California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital has signed up to Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase Chelsea.

The firm havve a reported $60 billion of assets under management and are the latest partners to join the consortium bid.

As per Sky News, Clearlake Capital have joined Boehly's consortium ahead of Friday's deadline.

imago1010479508h (1)

The report states that Clearlake has amassed a large portfolio of investments, including in PrimeSport, which it describes as "the leader in providing direct access to the biggest sporting events on the planet".

Sources close to the bid now believe that Boehly's consortium are now 'overfunded' as they have secured more capital than necessary to purchase Chelsea.

It was reported that Boehly has already submitted the bid despite searching for further partners.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As well as adding Clearlake Capital, Boehly added Danny Finkelstein and Barbara Charone to his consortium as non-executive board directors.

imago1004286174h (1)

Sky continue to report that the consortium would provide long-term funding for Chelsea, including the redevelopment of its Stamford Bridge home, its academy and its women's team, the source added.

As the 9pm deadline for bids approaches, several more names are set to emerge but Boehly has been linked with the Club since before Roman Abramovich listed Chelsea for sale.

They were reportedly not worried about the interest from other groups, including Saudi Media Group who were said to have made a bid of over £3 billion.

Two parties were recently recognised by the Government as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club, with Boehly's consortium one of these.

Raine Group will whittle the bidders down to two or three preffered choices before making a final decision on who will succeed Abramovich and take over operations at Chelsea Football Club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152699627h
News

Newcastle United Owners PIF 'Dubious' Over Potential Saudi Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt50 minutes ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Three 'Big Bidders' for Chelsea Have Not Yet Submitted Offers

By Rob Calcutt52 minutes ago
imago1010479509h
News

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479509h
News

'Have to Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Fans Being Unable to Attend Upcoming Games

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008532714h
News

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Remains Coy on Potential Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008549635h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter Final vs Real Madrid Amid Atletico Madrid Fixture Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010580450h
News

'Pros and Cons' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Fan Representation on Board Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

'I Love to Work for Chelsea' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Links Between Him and Manchester United Job

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago