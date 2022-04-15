Skip to main content
Clearlake Capital Suggestion Dismissed as Todd Boehly's Consortium Await Chelsea Bid Fate

The suggestion that Californian investment firm Clearlake Capital set to take at least 50% ownership should the Todd Boehly bid for Chelsea be successful has been dismissed.

It was previously reported that the firm would own a majority stake in Chelsea, if Boehly's bid was successful.

As per Jacob Steinberg, sources have dismissed suggestions Clearlake Capital will take a majority shareholding in the club.

imago1010567957h (1)

Writing on the Boehly bid, the journalist stated: "The group has backing from the investment firm Clearlake Capital. Sources have dismissed suggestions that Clearlake would take a majority shareholding. The Tory peer Daniel Finkelstein and the publicist Barbara Charone will become non-executive directors if Boehly’s bid wins."

Previous reports stated that Boehly would only own a minority in the club, with co-investors Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein also owning minority shareholdings in the European champions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1004286174h (4)

It remains to be seen as to what the shape up of the bid is, as the final proposal was submitted to Raine Group on Thursday.

The latest news has seen one of the rival bidders, the Ricketts Family Investment Group, withdraw from the race at the eleventh hour.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group opted to not submit a final bid due to consortium members being unable to agree the final composition of their offer. 

This leaves three parties in the running for Chelsea with Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in the running.

imago1007476442h
