Skip to main content

Clearlake Capital to Reduce Chelsea Stake as Todd Boehly Consortium Restructures Takeover Deal

Clearlake Capital are set to reduce their stake in Chelsea as Todd Boehly's consortium are restructuring their takeover deal.

The private equity firm were financing the bid and were previously expected to own a majority stake of 66% of Chelsea.

However, as per Sky News, they are now set to take a reduced stake as Boehly's group enter exclusivity talks. 

imago1011305893h (1)

The report states that the private equity firm expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

The demand for an extra £500 million from Roman Abramovich led to Boehly and his co-investors injecting a majority of additional money themselves, one insider said.

Sources continued to reveal details were still being worked on but the restructured ownership will split the deal into 60% being owned by Clearlake Capital and 40% owned by Boehly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1004286174h (6)

The latest reports have stated that the sale could go through despite Abramovich demanding his loan be repaid. 

It was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

The stand-off could be 'unlocked' by a 'Brexit-style backstop' to allow the sale of Chelsea to go through.

A backstop would be put in place to prevent the club sale being blocked, as it was previously reported that it could be if the loan repayment demands remain.

It remains to be seen as to how this will be structured, with Boehly's group restructuring their individual bid ahead of their takeover.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011751802h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Josko Gvardiol Amid Potential Summer Transfer

By Rob Calcutt18 minutes ago
imago0041027185h
News

Marina Granovskaia & Bruce Buck Keen to Remain at Chelsea Following Takeover

By Nick Emms29 minutes ago
imago1011305893h
News

Premier League Ready to Sign Off Deal to Name Todd Boehly as Chelsea Owner in Matter of Days

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010113110h
News

Paul Canoville 'Reached Out' to Sir Jim Ratcliffe Amid Bid for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010932031h
News

Chelsea Sale Could Go Ahead Through 'Brexit-Style Backstop' to Solve Roman Abramovich Loan Demands

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011255349h
News

Chelsea's Levi Colwill Discusses John Terry Comparison & Wearing No. 26

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0078499510h
News

Sir Martin Broughton 'Believed' He Would be Preferred Bidder for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0157294681h
News

Boris Johnson Considering Donating Percentage of Chelsea Sale to Grassroots Football

By Nick Emms2 hours ago