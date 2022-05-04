Clearlake Capital are set to reduce their stake in Chelsea as Todd Boehly's consortium are restructuring their takeover deal.

The private equity firm were financing the bid and were previously expected to own a majority stake of 66% of Chelsea.

However, as per Sky News, they are now set to take a reduced stake as Boehly's group enter exclusivity talks.

The report states that the private equity firm expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

The demand for an extra £500 million from Roman Abramovich led to Boehly and his co-investors injecting a majority of additional money themselves, one insider said.

Sources continued to reveal details were still being worked on but the restructured ownership will split the deal into 60% being owned by Clearlake Capital and 40% owned by Boehly.

The latest reports have stated that the sale could go through despite Abramovich demanding his loan be repaid.

It was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

The stand-off could be 'unlocked' by a 'Brexit-style backstop' to allow the sale of Chelsea to go through.

A backstop would be put in place to prevent the club sale being blocked, as it was previously reported that it could be if the loan repayment demands remain.

It remains to be seen as to how this will be structured, with Boehly's group restructuring their individual bid ahead of their takeover.

