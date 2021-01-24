Club owner Roman Abramovich 'desperate' for Frank Lampard to succeed as Chelsea manager

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants Frank Lampard to succeed as the manager despite his side's recent slump in form.

Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to ninth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

The pressure has been mounting on Lampard over the past few weeks and there were calls for him to be sacked following Tuesday's 2-0 at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side.

However, according to the Mirror, the Russian billionaire is 'desperate' for Lampard to succeed as Blues boss but a run of five defeats in their last eight league outings has forced the board to start planning for life beyond the English manager.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by sources close to ESPN that advisors to club owner, Roman Abramovich, and club director, Marina Granovskaia, were struggling to identify a suitable replacement for Lampard.

Moreover, as per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the board didn't wish to make a managerial change halfway through the season and were willing to afford Lampard more time to turn the ship around, keeping in mind his legendary status at the club.

It has been reported since that ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has held 'very concrete' talks with the Chelsea board about replacing Lampard at the wheel in west London.

Lampard's job is under real pressure right now, the most it has ever been since he took charge in 2019.

But prior to Chelsea's bad patch, they went on an excellent run of form - going unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions; a run of form that saw them being tipped as potential title-contenders.

However, since mid-December, Chelsea have hit rock-bottom - with the exception of the sensational Mason Mount, Chelsea look sub-par in all departments and there is cause for concern for Lampard with the games coming thick and fast for the Blues.

