November 25, 2021
Club World Cup Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Possible Opponents

Author:

Chelsea will find out their Club World Cup fate on Monday when the draw is made.

Following their 2020/21 Champions League triumph against Manchester City in Porto, Chelsea have reached the finals for the second time after glory in 2012. They lost 1-0 to Corinthians in their first and only attempt in the Club World Cup.

Now they will get a chance to try to win the tournament for the first time in early 2022, date yet to be confirmed, when they make trip to the UAE after it was moved from Japan and delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

imago1002915148h

Here are all the details you need for Monday's draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 29 November at 4pm (UK).

Where can I watch the draw?

Read More

It will be available to be streamed live on FIFA.com.

Who can Chelsea face in the Club World Cup?

Chelsea will come in at the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel's side can't face the CONMEBOL representing side, either Flamengo or Palmeiras, until the final should both Brazil and Chelsea make it to the final.

Al Jazira face Auckland City in the first round, and will be joined by Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Monterrey in the quarter-finals. Two of those sides will then face Chelsea and the winner of Flamengo versus Palmeiras in the last four.

