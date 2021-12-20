'Come on' - Jurgen Klopp Hits Out At Premier League Decision to Reject Chelsea's Request

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration at the Premier League's decision to reject Chelsea's postponement request following the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Blues were without seven squad members in their 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon, meaning several players had to step up.

The likes of Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those in isolation over the weekend.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, Klopp took the chance to voice his frustration with the Premier League following Chelsea's troubles that afternoon.

"I saw Thomas' (Tuchel) bench from Chelsea, he has to play (Mateo) Kovacic he came back from a long-term injury, come on."

Thomas Tuchel's side had a request to postpone the fixture rejected by the Premier League due to their depleted squad at Molineux Stadium on the weekend.

Due to the positive cases, the Blues had just four outfield players on the bench against Wolves, meaning their options were limited.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who had just recovered from injuries that week, were forced to play in the midfield due to their lack of other options.

Tuchel was also advised to give Kante just 45 minutes of game time, but the German manager was forced to use him for the total 90 minutes.

As reported by Tariq Panja, Kante may have done himself some harm in the clash, due to being handed more game time than he should have received.

Chelsea also saw injury worries from Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech, who may now be doubts as well for their game against Brentford on Wednesday evening.

