Chelsea's Wembley record in recent years in finals isn't the finest, particularly in the FA Cup, a competition which Thomas Tuchel's side play in on Sunday against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

They head across the capital with a chance to book their place in another FA Cup final, facing the winners of the other semi-final tie between Manchester City and Liverpool.

If Chelsea beat the Eagles, they will reach the final for the third season in a row. But it's not a record to be proud of. Why? They've lost the other two - against Arsenal and Leicester City.

But the European and World champions, who were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek by Real Madrid, have lost at Wembley even more recently. February 28 to be exact. Losing 11-10 on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Chelsea will be wondering how they didn't win that game to add a third trophy to their cabinet this season. It makes this weekend's semi-final crucial, albeit only half of the job would be complete.

It's a place of bad memories for most of this Chelsea squad, including head coach Tuchel, and they need to get over their Wembley woes at the first attempt.

Palace won't be a walkover, far from it. Patrick Vieira has reignited the Eagles, who will be without on loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, which has seen them lose just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Tuchel was full of praise for the job Vieira has done at Selhurst Park since his arrival and is aware of what Chelsea need to do to ensure they don't suffer a second Wembley defeat this season.

"A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one," responded Tuchel when asked about their opponents on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity."

Another defeat at Wembley, especially in the semi-finals and not the final, will do Chelsea's mentality of visiting the national stadium no good.

They have already had a bad time of it, with none of the academy graduates - Mason Mount and Reece James currently in the squad - winning a domestic title as of yet.

It's a big hurdle to get over, and that starts this weekend to put them one step closer. More Wembley heartbreak will only inflict more pain at a ground where the Blues have had so many fond memories over the years.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube