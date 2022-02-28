Kai Havertz was the star of the show in the Chelsea attack at Wembley and didn't deserve to be on the losing side against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Neither did any of the Chelsea team really, but there had to be a winner in the capital - after two draws in the Premier League - and that winner was Liverpool.

Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the deciding penalty to clinch an 11-10 victory for Jurgen Klopp's Reds who claimed a record ninth League Cup trophy.

Havertz scored his penalty, like the rest of the Chelsea outfield players, and that was the final part of another big game performance for the Blues even though they lost.

The 22-year-old was preferred to lead the line as Thomas Tuchel tactically decided to start the German alongside Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, starting Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

Havertz was the pick of the Blues bunch in the first half, causing Liverpool all sorts of problems, but the chances weren't falling to him, they were opening up for his attacking partners Mount and Pulisic.

Pulisic had a glistening chance to put Chelsea ahead after six minutes but he shot straight at Caoimhin Kelleher. Meanwhile, Mount had a glorious chance on the stroke of half-time when Havertz found him inside the box, but the 23-year-old could only direct his shot agonisingly wide of the right-hand post.

Havertz's impressive first half was summed up by the statistical return: he created four chances in the opening 45 minutes, more than any other player on the pitch. He deserved a goal contribution.

The Germany international picked up where he left off after half-time. Three minutes into the second half, he clipped an inviting ball across the box but nobody was there for an easy tap in to put the Blues ahead.

Havertz was creating all of the chances, but the final moments weren't dropping to him to make the goalscoring difference, just like he did in the Champions League and Club World Cup final.

That changed in the 78th minute. Havertz thought he put Chelsea ahead when he met Mateo Kovacic's cross to head past Kelleher, turning away to celebrate in front of the Blues' support at Wembley. But it was ruled out for an offside in the build up. His luck, and Chelsea's, was nowhere to be seen.

As the game approached the end of the 90 minutes and into extra-time, Havertz was playing with different attacking partners. Werner and Romelu Lukaku replaced Pulisic and Mount.

And Chelsea thought they had a winner 20 minutes into extra-time. Lukaku slipped a pass to Havertz in the box and he fired into the bottom corner to send the backroom staff into jubilation.

But the offside flag was raised. Tuchel knew, and was far from impressed with the celebrations (pictured below) from his coaching team, but he would've been very impressed with Havertz's performance.

Havertz may have not been able to provide a goal contribution - goal or assist - in the final, but he certainly stepped up. He did everything, but the offside flag and his teammates inability to finish and deliver at the crucial moment denied him of that.

Chelsea will have many frustrations from Sunday's defeat. Their fifth defeat in their last six domestic cup final outings - an unwanted record.

His German compatriot Antonio Rudiger summed up the emotions perfectly at full-time, saying: "Today we can be angry but tomorrow we will refocus. We knew from the beginning that this would be a difficult challenge and it would be an open game."

Porto and Abu Dhabi ended in glory, while the Wembley occasion did not. In all three, Havertz played his part, he stepped up when the pressure was on and delivered.

The £71 million attacker proved his worth to Tuchel and Chelsea, and will no doubt be involved in more important and success-defining moments for the current European and World champions.

Havertz and co have already had moments of glory this season, Sunday wasn't one of them, and no doubt there will be many more days of triumph to come.

