    October 28, 2021
    'Complete & Talented' - Cesc Fabregas Makes Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Admission

    Cesc Fabregas has admitted he would've liked to play for Thomas Tuchel's 'complete and talented' Chelsea side. 

    The former Chelsea midfielder made 198 appearances for the Blues between 2014 and 2019 after joining from Barcelona before leaving for AS Monaco.

    Fabregas produced 22 goals and 57 assists during his successful time at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, along with an FA Cup and League Cup.

    The Spaniard left in January 2019, half way through their Europa League winning season to which he has been accredited a medal for.

    His time at Chelsea saw him play with some incredible players, most notably Eden Hazard - the best of them all. He played under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, three terrific managers. 

    As he looks back on his fond memories of his time in west London, Fabregas was asked in a Q and A session whether he would've liked to play under Tuchel in his side.

    It was a resounding yes from the Spanish midfielder as he hailed the quality of the European champions' squad. 

    "Oh yes!" wrote Fabregas in response to if he would have liked to play for Tuchel during his prime years. 

    "We had great teams in my time at Chelsea but never had a squad as complete and talented as that one. 20 top players, a bit like Man City."

    'Complete & Talented' - Cesc Fabregas Makes Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Admission

