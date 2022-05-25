Todd Boehly has received confirmation on the final clearing of his Chelsea takeover, with an official announcement set to be imminent.

This comes after the UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through, issuing a licence to see the club sold by Roman Abramovich and taken over by the consortium.

As per Matt Law, the Government, Premier League and now Europe have given Boehly confirmation of the final clearing of his takeover.

Chelsea are now preparing an announcement to say farewell to Abramovich after his 19-year tenure and welcome Boehly and his consortium to the club.

The United Kingdom Government confirmed that they had approved the deal late on Tuesday night.

In a statement released by the Department of Culture, Media & Sport, they said: “Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

"Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international."

The deal was believed to be waiting for the European Commission to give their seal of approval due to the fact that Abramovich is a Portugal citizen.

The announcement is expected imminently, with the Blues ready to step into the transfer market and rebuild the Chelsea squad this summer.

