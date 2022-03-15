Skip to main content
Confirmed 22-Man Travelling Chelsea Squad for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille

The 22-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to France to face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without long-term absentee Ben Chilwell, whilst neither Reece James or Callum Hudson-Odoi have travelled either.

Chelsea confirmed the travelling party as they flew, as planned, to northern France for the last-16 tie:

Squad: Mendy, Kepa, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Vale

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have returned from injury and illness, as confirmed by the Blues boss earlier on Tuesday morning in his pre-match press conference, whilst there are no further Covid or injury cases.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start," Tuchel told reporters on Chelsea's team news for the European encounter 

"We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two."

However, the pair haven't been risked and have been left at Cobham. They will now set their sights on returning for the weekend's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Harvey Vale is set to feature in the matchday squad, with the youngster travelling as part of the 22 that Tuchel has selected.

Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley have both not been included in the squad. It remains unclear why they have not travelled.

Chelsea already boast a 2-0 lead going into the second leg following victory at Stamford Bridge last month. They will be hoping to see out the tie in order to book their quarter final spot as they edge closer to retaining their European crown.

