Confirmed 22-Man Travelling Chelsea Squad for Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

The travelling squad for Chelsea's trip to Madrid to face Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in the Champions League quarter-final second leg has been confirmed.

The Blues will attempt to pull off a comeback after losing 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Now the Chelsea squad travelling for the clash has been confirmed, with some notable absentees.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Edouard Mendy, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Harvey Vale.

Tuchel revealed, via football.london, his side's team news ahead of the tie: "Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel, Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick."

Azpilicueta's return will be welcome news for Chelsea, who are looking to overcome Ancelotti's side in Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Romelu Lukaku has not recovered from achilles pain suffered after the first leg and also missed the Blues' 6-0 win against Southampton at the weekend.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has also still not recovered from injury and will miss the trip, whilst Ben Chilwell is unlikely to return before the end of the season.

When asked if he still believes that his side have no chance to mount a comeback, Tuchel gave a more optimistic answer.

Speaking on Monday, he said: "Not the biggest chance."

However, he continued to reveal that his side will try their best to overcome the two-goal difference and make it to the next round.

"We never manage our input, effort, belief by the chance. We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely we make it. It's worth trying. We will try."



