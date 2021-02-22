Confirmed 23-man Chelsea squad to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

The 23-man Chelsea squad which will travel to Bucharest to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the trip to Romania on Monday ahead of their European tie on Tuesday night and the squad has been revealed.

He confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he will be without Thiago Silva. The 36-year-old is back in training but isn't ready to return to the side.

Tuchel said: "He is not available. He is training right now. We are leaving and he is not available."

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There was good news though - Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will both travel with the squad to face the Spanish side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is in the squad after his substitution at the weekend and Tuchel hinted that he is in contention to start on Tuesday night.

Billy Gilmour has also been included in the squad. There is no room for youngster Tino Anjorin though.

Full 23-man Chelsea squad available to face Atletico Madrid:

Goalkeepers: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Caballero

Defenders: Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Chilwell

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz

Forwards: Werner, Giroud, Abraham

READ MORE: Revealed - Atletico Madrid confirm available squad to face Chelsea in Champions League last-16

READ MORE: Comment - Atletico Madrid may be the favourites against Chelsea, but don’t write off Thomas Tuchel's side

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes Callum Hudson-Odoi selection hint ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube