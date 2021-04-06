NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed 23-man Chelsea squad to face FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 23-man Chelsea squad to travel to Spain to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals has been confirmed.

Chelsea travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville for their first leg tie on Wednesday night and the squad has been confirmed.

The usual suspects are there, but there is no room for midfielder Billy Gilmour who doesn't make the travelling squad.

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

 Toni Rudiger , Marcos Alonso , Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

 Jorginho ,  N’Golo Kante , Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham , Timo Werner ,  Olivier Giroud 

Tuchel confirmed the team news on Tuesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, revealing that Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante were both int he squad, with the latter to start on the bench.

 "They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.

"Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench."

Olivier Giroud is also in the running as Antonio Rudiger is expected to start in Spain.

