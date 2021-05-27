Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed 25-Man Chelsea Squad for Champions League Final vs Manchester City

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Chelsea squad which has travelled to Portugal for the Champions League final on May 29 has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side flew out to Portugal on Thursday ahead of Saturday's final against Manchester City. 

Edouard Mendy has travelled with the Blues, as has N'Golo Kante after they both returned to training in the build up to the final in Porto. 

Confirmed 25-man travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

