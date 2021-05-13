Confirmed: Champions League Final Between Manchester City and Chelsea to be Played in Porto

The Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, it has been confirmed.

Portugal and Porto will host the final on May 29 for the all-English final after it was chosen over Wembley, London.

The final was initially due to be played in Istanbul, Turkey but after the UK placed Turkey on their travel 'red list', it saw the footballing authorities have to reconsider the location for the final due to travel restrictions put in place.

Sipa USA

What have UEFA said

"UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements.

"The Portuguese authorities and the FPF stepped in and worked quickly and seamlessly with UEFA to offer a fitting venue for the final and, as Portugal is a green list destination for England, fans and players attending the final will not have to quarantine on their return home.

"The stadium capacity for the match will be finalised and confirmed in due course in cooperation with the Portuguese authorities and the FPF. However, fans of the competing teams will be able to buy tickets through the clubs in the usual way, with the 6,000 tickets per club going on sale as soon as possible from today. Arrangements for the sale of tickets to the general public will start on 24 May 2021 at 1400 CEST."

Have Chelsea commented on the confirmed venue switch to Portugal?

Both teams will receive an allocation of 6,000 tickets.

Chelsea have said: "European club football’s showpiece occasion had been set for the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. However, with Turkey placed on the UK Government’s ‘red list’ for foreign travel, UEFA have moved the final after talks with the Portuguese, Turkish and British authorities.

"Ticketing and travel arrangements will be confirmed in due course. Kick-off will be at 8pm local time (also 8pm UK time).

"It will be our fifth game at the 50,000-capacity Dragao in northern Portugal. We won a group game against Porto there in 2009 courtesy of a Nicolas Anelka header, and drew 1-1 in the first leg of a round of 16 tie a couple of years earlier. We went on to win the second leg, as we did the group when we lost on our first and most recent visits there, in 2004 and 2015."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube