Confirmed: Chelsea Await for Club World Cup Relocation After Japan Pull Hosting Rights

Chelsea will find out their new destination for the 2021 Club World Cup (CWC) after Japan pulled out of hosting the tournament.

After winning the Champions League back in May, Thomas Tuchel's side were set to embark on a trip to Japan in December for the Club World Cup, however their plans are now being re-arranged.

Japan, who were due to host the tournament, have now relinquished its right to host the CWC due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are no longer in a position to welcome Chelsea and the other clubs to its country.

Qatar has been mooted as a possible venue alternative which could see them prepare themselves ahead of the 2022 World Cup which they are set to host next year.

FIFA confirmed the news of Japan pulling out on Thursday with a decision over a new venue to be announced in due course.

In a statement released by FIFA on Thursday, it read: "FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the Japan Football Association (JFA) that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021.

"FIFA would like to thank the JFA for their work and commitment and looks forward to going back to Japan in the future. Further details about an alternative host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will be announced by FIFA in due course."

