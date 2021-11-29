Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup
Chelsea will face either Al Hilal SFC, Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semi-finals of the 2021 Club World Cup, it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side will head to the UAE in February - between 3 and 12 - after the dates were confirmed for the tournament.
Now the draw has been made and Chelsea, who come in at the semi-final stage, will face the winners of the second round tie between Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the last four.
Here is the 2021 Club World Cup draw in full:
Second Round
Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey
Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC
Semi-finals
Palmeiras/Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey
Al Hilal SFC/Al Jazira/Auckland City FC vs Chelsea
Final
