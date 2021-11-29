Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

Author:

Chelsea will face either Al Hilal SFC, Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semi-finals of the 2021 Club World Cup, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side will head to the UAE in February - between 3 and 12 - after the dates were confirmed for the tournament.

Now the draw has been made and Chelsea, who come in at the semi-final stage, will face the winners of the second round tie between Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the last four. 

imago0031811661h (1)

Here is the 2021 Club World Cup draw in full:

Second Round

Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey

Read More

Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC 

Semi-finals

Palmeiras/Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey

Al Hilal SFC/Al Jazira/Auckland City FC vs Chelsea

Final

FFX7g7SWYAEjHTZ

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0031811661h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

31 seconds ago
imago1007760580h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Close to Signing Malang Sarr in January Loan Deal

19 minutes ago
imago1008331895h
News

'It's Exciting to Coach' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Happy He Is as Chelsea Manager

51 minutes ago
imago1008270830h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Expecting Offer for Chelsea-Linked Federico Chiesa

1 hour ago
imago1008325268h
News

'Two Vital Points Dropped' - Hudson-Odoi On Disappointing Draw With Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1007574215h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea's Two Premier League Fixtures vs Brighton & Arsenal Are Set to Be Postponed

2 hours ago
imago0045652761h
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: Date & Time, How to Watch & List of Chelsea Nominees

2 hours ago
imago1008213164h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Sets Chelsea Squad Challenge for Premier League Title Race

3 hours ago