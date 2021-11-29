Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

Chelsea will face either Al Hilal SFC, Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semi-finals of the 2021 Club World Cup, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side will head to the UAE in February - between 3 and 12 - after the dates were confirmed for the tournament.

Now the draw has been made and Chelsea, who come in at the semi-final stage, will face the winners of the second round tie between Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the last four.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Here is the 2021 Club World Cup draw in full:

Second Round

Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey

Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC

Semi-finals

Palmeiras/Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey

Al Hilal SFC/Al Jazira/Auckland City FC vs Chelsea

Final

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube