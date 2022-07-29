Skip to main content

Confirmed Chelsea Players Available For Final Round of Pre-Season

Chelsea have travelled to Italy for their final games of pre-season against Udinese, after finishing an eye-opening tour of the United States, and there are some notable differences amongst the squad. 

The Blues confirmed a 28-man team flew to Italy on Friday morning ahead of an evening kickoff against the Serie A Side.

Reece James battling with Gabriel Martinelli. 

The travelling squad: (via Chelsea FC)

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Kenedy, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Emerson Palmieri, Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Harvey Vale, Armando Broja

Timo Werner

Timo Werner in action during pre-season.

Timo Werner is one of the big names to miss out on the squad as he stays with the Cobham medical team amid rumours of his potential departure from the club.

Similarly, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi, who have both been linked with moves away from West London have not travelled, whilst Levi Colwill is thought to be still nursing himself back to fitness. 

Additionally, despite strong interest from West Ham United over the signing of Armando Broja, the youngster made the cut with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante back in the squad after missing out on the US tour due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.

