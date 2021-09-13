Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Have Their FIFA 22 Ratings Revealed

The Chelsea squad have had their ratings in FIFA 22 confirmed ahead of the video game's launch next month.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who are the reigning European Champions' have made a fine start to the season and now their ratings for FIFA 22, which is set to be released on October 1.

Chelsea have just one star in the top 22 ratings - N'Golo Kante who is the highest rated Blues player with a 90 rating. While Romelu Lukaku is the second highest at 88.

EA Sports FIFA

Jorginho isn't far behind on 85, with several being handed 84 ratings including Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Mason Mount is among a large group of players with an 83 ratings, which also includes Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy.

Four Chelsea players have been given a silver rating card (74 and below) - Malang Sarr. Trevoh Chalobah, Marcus Bettinelli and Lewis Baker.

As confirmed by the official Chelsea website, here are the ratings in full - in highest to lowest order:

N'Golo Kante - 90

Romelu Lukaku - 88

Jorginho - 85

Thiago Silva - 85

Timo Werner - 84

Kai Havertz - 84

Hakim Ziyech - 84

Edouard Mendy - 83

Mason Mount - 83

Mateo Kovacic - 83

Toni Rudiger - 83

Cesar Azpilicueta - 83

Christian Pulisic - 82

Ben Chilwell - 82

Saul - 82

Reece James - 81

Andreas Christensen - 80

Kepa - 79

Marcos Alonso - 79

Ross Barkley - 78

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 77

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 75

Malang Sarr - 74

Trevoh Chalobah - 73

Marcus Bettinelli - 71

Lewis Baker - 70

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube