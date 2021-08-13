Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Chelsea Squad Numbers for the 2021/22 Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season. 

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning squad have all mostly kept their squad numbers from the 2020/21 campaign but there have been some changes to the number lineup.

The biggest change is Mateo Kovacic's number change from no.17 to no.8, taking Ross Barkley's shirt. He has been left without a first-team squad number.

Romelu Lukaku is yet to be given a number and it will be announced in due course by the club. 

sipa_28663439

Tino Anjorin has taken the no.27 shirt while Trevoh Chalobah will wear the no.14 shirt at Chelsea.

Marcus Bettinelli will wear the no.13 shirt after his summer arrival. Ethan Ampadu has the no.44 shirt following his loan spell at Sheffield United last season.

Here are the squad numbers in full:

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

 2 Antonio Rudiger

 3 Marcos Alonso 

4 Andreas Christensen 

5 Jorginho 

6 Thiago Silva

 7 N’Golo Kante 

8 Mateo Kovacic

 9 Tammy Abraham 

10 Christian Pulisic

 11 Timo Werner

 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 

13 Marcus Bettinelli 

14 Trevoh Chalobah 

15 Kurt Zouma

 16 Edouard Mendy

 19 Mason Mount

 20 Callum Hudson-Odoi 

21 Ben Chilwell 

22 Hakim Ziyech 

24 Reece James 

27 Tino Anjorin 

28 Cesar Azpilicueta 

29 Kai Havertz 

33 Emerson Palmieri

 36 Lucas Bergstrom 

44 Ethan Ampadu 

