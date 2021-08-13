Confirmed Chelsea Squad Numbers for the 2021/22 Season
Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.
Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning squad have all mostly kept their squad numbers from the 2020/21 campaign but there have been some changes to the number lineup.
The biggest change is Mateo Kovacic's number change from no.17 to no.8, taking Ross Barkley's shirt. He has been left without a first-team squad number.
Romelu Lukaku is yet to be given a number and it will be announced in due course by the club.
Tino Anjorin has taken the no.27 shirt while Trevoh Chalobah will wear the no.14 shirt at Chelsea.
Marcus Bettinelli will wear the no.13 shirt after his summer arrival. Ethan Ampadu has the no.44 shirt following his loan spell at Sheffield United last season.
Here are the squad numbers in full:
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 Antonio Rudiger
3 Marcos Alonso
4 Andreas Christensen
5 Jorginho
6 Thiago Silva
7 N’Golo Kante
8 Mateo Kovacic
9 Tammy Abraham
10 Christian Pulisic
11 Timo Werner
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13 Marcus Bettinelli
14 Trevoh Chalobah
15 Kurt Zouma
16 Edouard Mendy
19 Mason Mount
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
21 Ben Chilwell
22 Hakim Ziyech
24 Reece James
27 Tino Anjorin
28 Cesar Azpilicueta
29 Kai Havertz
33 Emerson Palmieri
36 Lucas Bergstrom
44 Ethan Ampadu
