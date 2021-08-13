Confirmed Chelsea Squad Numbers for the 2021/22 Season

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning squad have all mostly kept their squad numbers from the 2020/21 campaign but there have been some changes to the number lineup.

The biggest change is Mateo Kovacic's number change from no.17 to no.8, taking Ross Barkley's shirt. He has been left without a first-team squad number.

Romelu Lukaku is yet to be given a number and it will be announced in due course by the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tino Anjorin has taken the no.27 shirt while Trevoh Chalobah will wear the no.14 shirt at Chelsea.

Marcus Bettinelli will wear the no.13 shirt after his summer arrival. Ethan Ampadu has the no.44 shirt following his loan spell at Sheffield United last season.

Here are the squad numbers in full:

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 Antonio Rudiger

3 Marcos Alonso

4 Andreas Christensen

5 Jorginho

6 Thiago Silva

7 N’Golo Kante

8 Mateo Kovacic

9 Tammy Abraham

10 Christian Pulisic

11 Timo Werner

12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13 Marcus Bettinelli

14 Trevoh Chalobah

15 Kurt Zouma

16 Edouard Mendy

19 Mason Mount

20 Callum Hudson-Odoi

21 Ben Chilwell

22 Hakim Ziyech

24 Reece James

27 Tino Anjorin

28 Cesar Azpilicueta

29 Kai Havertz

33 Emerson Palmieri

36 Lucas Bergstrom

44 Ethan Ampadu

