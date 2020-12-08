NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face Krasnodar in Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. 

Frank Lampard's side have already secured qualification to the last-16 of Europe and head into the knockout as Group E winners ahead of the last-16 draw next week. 

The Blues are in good shape ahead of Tuesday night which will see Lampard rotate his squad as Billy Gilmour, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tino Anjorin will all start in west London. 

EopLkMTXMAUel09

However Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will both miss the European clash with hamstring injuries.

As per Football.London, the confirmed Chelsea squad to face Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

B-LIST

Karlo Ziger, Henry Lawrence, Faustino Anjorin

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

bristol-rovers-v-chelsea-u21-efl-trophy (4)
News

Tino Anjorin set to start for Chelsea against Krasnodar in Champions League

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-10
News

Didier Deschamps delivers verdict on Olivier Giroud's form & playing time

EoornKcXUAIcbIq
News

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face Krasnodar in Champions League

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (8)
News

Why Frank Lampard wouldn't sign Paul Pogba at Chelsea

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (1)
Opinions

Social Watch: Chelsea fans don't want Paul Pogba at Stamford Bridge

chelsea-v-nottingham-forest-fa-cup-third-round (1)
News

Cesc Fabregas: Why Maurizio Sarri stopped Chelsea players seeing their children

chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league-4
News

N'Golo Kante hails impact of new additions on Chelsea's recent winning form

chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league (20)
News

Frank Lampard has 'no worries' over Timo Werner's form

EopLkMTXMAUel09
News

'I am a Chelsea player right now' - Billy Gilmour on prospect of heading out on loan in January