Confirmed Chelsea squad to face Krasnodar in Champions League

Chelsea face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have already secured qualification to the last-16 of Europe and head into the knockout as Group E winners ahead of the last-16 draw next week.

The Blues are in good shape ahead of Tuesday night which will see Lampard rotate his squad as Billy Gilmour, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tino Anjorin will all start in west London.

However Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will both miss the European clash with hamstring injuries.

As per Football.London, the confirmed Chelsea squad to face Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

B-LIST

Karlo Ziger, Henry Lawrence, Faustino Anjorin

