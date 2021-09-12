Confirmed: Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic’s FIFA 22 Rating Revealed

September 12, 2021
Christian Pulisic's FIFA 22 rating has been revealed as the American finds out what his attributes are in the new video game.

The game is set to be released across all platforms on October 1st, with the rest of the Chelsea squad yet to learn their ratings.

Taking to Instagram, Pulisic revealed his card.

Pulisic remains as a left winger and has received an upgrade, moving from an 81 overall to an 88.

He has 89 pace, the same as on his FIFA 21 player whilst his dribbling has improved by two going from 84 to 86.

He keeps the same shot (70), defending (37) and physicality (59) but his passing has improved by one.

The USMNT captain will be hoping to see his card's rating increase even further on FIFA 23 by having a successful season with Chelsea this campaign.

Further Chelsea ratings will be released in due course as N'Golo Kante was the highest rated player at the club last year.

He will face tough competition on FIFA 22 to retain his crown following the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who began last FIFA as an 85 rated but ended up with a card in Ultimate Team of 96 after a brilliant season in the Serie A.

