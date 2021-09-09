Confirmed: Chelsea Submit 2021/22 Premier League Squad
Chelsea have submitted their squad for the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Thomas Tuchel's side has been trimmed and added to following a busy summer transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings.
Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Marcus Bettinelli have all been included in the squad for the forthcoming season, as expected.
Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr and Lewis Baker didn't get their moves away from the club and have subsequently been issued shirt numbers as well as a place in Tuchel's Premier League squad.
As provided by the official Chelsea website, here is the squad in full for the league campaign:
1: Kepa Arrizabalaga
2: Antonio Rudiger
3: Marcos Alonso
4: Andreas Christensen - homegrown
5: Jorginho
6: Thiago Silva
7: N’Golo Kante
8: Mateo Kovacic
9: Romelu Lukaku - homegrown
10: Christian Pulisic
11: Timo Werner
12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - homegrown
13: Marcus Bettinelli - homegrown
14: Trevoh Chalobah - homegrown
16: Edouard Mendy
17: Saul Niguez
18: Ross Barkley - homegrown
19: Mason Mount - homegrown
20: Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21
21: Ben Chilwell - homegrown
22: Hakim Ziyech
24: Reece James - homegrown
28: Cesar Azpilicueta
29: Kai Havertz
31: Malang Sarr
32: Lewis Baker - homegrown
36: Lucas Bergstrom – under-21
More Chelsea Coverage
- Christian Pulisic suffers ankle injury on USMNT duty, making him a doubt for Chelsea's clash vs Aston Villa
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube