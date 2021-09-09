Confirmed: Chelsea Submit 2021/22 Premier League Squad

Chelsea have submitted their squad for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's side has been trimmed and added to following a busy summer transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Marcus Bettinelli have all been included in the squad for the forthcoming season, as expected.

Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr and Lewis Baker didn't get their moves away from the club and have subsequently been issued shirt numbers as well as a place in Tuchel's Premier League squad.

As provided by the official Chelsea website, here is the squad in full for the league campaign:

1: Kepa Arrizabalaga

2: Antonio Rudiger

3: Marcos Alonso

4: Andreas Christensen - homegrown

5: Jorginho

6: Thiago Silva

7: N’Golo Kante

8: Mateo Kovacic

9: Romelu Lukaku - homegrown

10: Christian Pulisic

11: Timo Werner

12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - homegrown

13: Marcus Bettinelli - homegrown

14: Trevoh Chalobah - homegrown

16: Edouard Mendy

17: Saul Niguez

18: Ross Barkley - homegrown

19: Mason Mount - homegrown

20: Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21

21: Ben Chilwell - homegrown

22: Hakim Ziyech

24: Reece James - homegrown

28: Cesar Azpilicueta

29: Kai Havertz

31: Malang Sarr

32: Lewis Baker - homegrown

36: Lucas Bergstrom – under-21

