Confirmed: Chelsea to Have Champions League Trophy on Display vs Tottenham

Chelsea will have the Champions League trophy on display at Stamford Bridge when they face Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season, the club has confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Spurs on August 4 in the Mind Series and they will bring the European Cup home to their supporters in west London.

Blues fans will return to Stamford Bridge in large numbers following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

And the club have confirmed the Champions League trophy will be in attendance following their triumph in Porto on May 29, after they beat Manchester City by a goal to nil courtesy of a first half finish from Kai Havertz to bring home their second European Cup.

What Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the Mind Series

Last month, the German admitted: "I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

What else has the Chelsea boss said?

After returning to Stamford Bridge for his Covid-19 vaccine, Tuchel added: “It’s always exciting to see the stadium and to see the new pitch and to feel a little bit of the atmosphere. We’re happy to come back soon and play here in front of our spectators hopefully.”

Chelsea are set to return on August 14 against Crystal Palace for their 2021/22 Premier League season opener at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues boss is excited to welcome the fans back.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He continued: “If this is possible, it would be the first time that it’s a full stadium. We had a great experience against Leicester and we could feel what difference it will make to our sport and to the game.

“We can’t wait to experience it again but we have a long pre-season to go and there’s quite a lot of days in between.”

