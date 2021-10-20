Chelsea Learn Club World Cup Fate as UAE to Host Tournament in Early 2022

Chelsea will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup in early 2022, it has been confirmed.

The tournament was due to be played in Japan in December, however due to Covid-19 problems they removed their rights to host and it has now been given to the UAE despite interest from Qatar, and South Africa who pulled out of the running recently.

It has also been pushed back to early 2022, which will see Chelsea's festive fixtures against Everton and Wolves no longer affected.

(Photo by Colin McPhedran/MB Media/Sipa USA)

No dates or times have yet been released following the confirmation of the delay of the tournament after FIFA held their council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Should Chelsea progress into the Champions League knockouts and the tournament be in February, several fixtures are set to be postponed which will leave Thomas Tuchel's side with a backlog of games.

Chelsea are due to play Brighton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leicester City in February as it stands, as well as other cup commitments should they progress into the relevant round.

The reigning European champions are one of three teams to have confirmed their spot at the Club World Cup. Al Ahly (Egypt) and Auckland City (New Zealand) are the two other teams.

