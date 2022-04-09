Skip to main content
Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Away Kit Against Southampton in Premier League Clash

Chelsea will weir their away strip as Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues come into the clash after suffering consecutive losses to Brentford and Real Madrid.

The Premier League have now confirmed that Chelsea will be in their away, yellow kit, for the tie.

The change of colours could be a good omen for Chelsea, who shipped seven goals in their last two matches played in Blue.

Tuchel has admitted that he is hoping to get back to winning ways on the south coast this weekend.

Speaking on the Blues' back-to-back defeats, he said: “We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it. 

imago1008120224h

"We constantly try to figure out how we can improve. We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals. That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. 

"These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

Chelsea will be hoping to put in an improved performance as they face Real Madrid in the reverse leg on Tuesday, hoping to overcome a two-goal defecit to make it into the Champions League semi-final.

