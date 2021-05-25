Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Home Kit for UCL Final vs Man City

Chelsea will wear their current 2020/21 home kit for the Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Porto for the final on Saturday and they will be sporting their home kit as they look to win the European competition for the second time, following their triumph in Munich in 2012

As per Matt Critchley, both sides will wear their home strips for the final at the Estádio do Dragão in the all-English final.

What Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the final

"Obviously we don't have the advantage of being in the hardest league and to facing a team in another league that isn't used to having the schedule and adversity. Man City are clearly the benchmark of our league. It's the toughest one to play and that's how it should be.

"We don't lose ourselves in thoughts like this. From the moment the semi-finals were drawn, it was clear this could happen. We focused totally on us and we that arrives is an incredible achievement. Once we arrive we want to be at our very best.

"It's City with Pep on the side, so maybe they are the best team in Europe at the moment and maybe the world. It's on again us to close the gap for 90 minutes. The good thing is we have done it already. We played this exact team in exactly the same circumstances in a short period of time. This is the point to continue and the point to believe.

"Everything is possible in a final. Of course, everything is possible in every direction. We want to push luck and destiny and this game on our side."

