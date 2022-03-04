Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Third Kit for Premier League Clash vs Burnley

Chelsea will be wearing their third kit on Saturday afternoon as they take on 18th-placed Burnley in match day 28 of the season.

The news was confirmed by the Premier League on Friday following Thomas Tuchel's press conference the day ahead of the league clash.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The European champions have only been seen wearing their third kit on one occasion so far this season when they drew 3-3 with Zenit St. Petersburg back in December.

Despite having worn mainly their home kit for the majority of the season, this kit in particular is special in more ways than one.

As per the official Chelsea website, the kit was designed with the latest fashion trends in mind, as well as with the intention of recycling materials.

"As a club long associated with fashion, style and culture, Nike worked with individual Chelsea fans involved in the fashion industry to inform the kit design.

"Engaging with them and leveraging their perspectives allowed us to create a collection that is a true reflection of the club and its supporters"

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"The new Chelsea FC third kit that players will wear on the pitch, as well as the replica jerseys for the fans, are constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

"This allows the kits to help deliver peak performance while reducing our impact on the environment."

Speaking on his upcoming opposition in Burnley, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted he doesn't take any team for granted, despite their league position.

"Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games. It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront. A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces."

