Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Third Kit for Premier League Clash vs Burnley

Chelsea will be wearing their third kit on Saturday afternoon as they take on 18th-placed Burnley in match day 28 of the season.

The news was confirmed by the Premier League on Friday following Thomas Tuchel's press conference the day ahead of the league clash.

imago1008531406h

The European champions have only been seen wearing their third kit on one occasion so far this season when they drew 3-3 with Zenit St. Petersburg back in December.

Despite having worn mainly their home kit for the majority of the season, this kit in particular is special in more ways than one.

As per the official Chelsea website, the kit was designed with the latest fashion trends in mind, as well as with the intention of recycling materials.

"As a club long associated with fashion, style and culture, Nike worked with individual Chelsea fans involved in the fashion industry to inform the kit design.

Read More

"Engaging with them and leveraging their perspectives allowed us to create a collection that is a true reflection of the club and its supporters"

imago1008531395h

"The new Chelsea FC third kit that players will wear on the pitch, as well as the replica jerseys for the fans, are constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

"This allows the kits to help deliver peak performance while reducing our impact on the environment."

Speaking on his upcoming opposition in Burnley, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted he doesn't take any team for granted, despite their league position.

"Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games. It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront. A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010287030h
News

Patrick Vieira Praises Roman Abramovich for His Accomplishments as Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1010150351h
News

Antonio Conte Addresses Chelsea Fans as He Gives His Take on Roman Abramovich Era

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: 'Business As Usual' for Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Listing Club for Sale

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010302521h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans On Hold Amid Takeover Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010238599h
News

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Are Focused in Battle for Premier League Top Four

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Situation Amid Sale Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010231611h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Dig in & Fight Against Burnley

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Whoever Buys Chelsea is 'Very Lucky'

By Nick Emms4 hours ago