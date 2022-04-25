Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Yellow Away Kit for FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea will wear their all-yellow away kit for the FA Cup final next month against Liverpool at Wembley, it has been confirmed.

After winning their semi-final 2-0 against Crystal Palace earlier this month, and the Reds beating Manchester City 3-2 in the other last four clash.

It now sets up a replica of February's Carabao Cup final which Liverpool came out on top with an 11-10 victory on penalties.

Now the date has been set for part two of the Wembley showdown between Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp's sides.

Saturday 14 May at 4.45pm (UK) has been confirmed for the date and time, as have the club colours both of the clubs will be wearing.

Despite Chelsea being the 'home' side for the final, they will be in their all-yellow away strip, the one which they wore for their semi-final win. Liverpool will be in their home traditional red kit.

It's a big end to the season for the Blues with seven games left to play in the Premier League and Christian Pulisic is relishing the challenge.

"Yeah for sure (a lot to still play for). We take it game by game, need to finish strong in the league to keep us in that top four. We're doing well. Obviously FA Cup final coming up, so a lot of big games left."

Chelsea will be hoping to get their revenge on Liverpool having drawn all three encounters this season after 90 minutes, and with the hope of avoiding a third FA Cup final defeat in as many seasons.

