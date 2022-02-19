Chelsea will wear the Club World Cup gold winners' badge on their yellow away kit when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, it has been confirmed.

After Abu Dhabi triumph last weekend, Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel across the capital to face the Eagles.

Across the week, the gold badge has been printed onto shirts and it remained unclear if Chelsea would wear the badge which represents them being World Champions on their league shirt.

But as per Chelsea's Instagram, it appears they will wear it for their visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Instagram: Chelsea FC

It is unlikely that Chelsea will sport the badge for another league game. When Liverpool won the competition, the league allowed them to wear it for one match.

Tuchel's side currently sit in third place in the league, seven points behind Liverpool in second heading into their first league meeting since January 23.

It's a strange feeling for Tuchel as Chelsea constantly switch competitions, but his full focus remains on getting all three points.

He told the official Chelsea website: "It feels like this actually (first Premier League game in a month). And right after, we have the Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, it takes another three matches, a bit strange I have to say.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"You lose a bit of the feeling for which competition you are in, especially for the competition that means a lot for our fans and us, the Premier League, which is the main competition.

"If you look at the table, you see so many different amounts of games around. It can be sometimes confusing, make you believe you are safe but somebody has two/three games in hand and is suddenly close. The realistic approach right now is to make sure we are in the top four and it’s still a long way to go. Tomorrow is the game to play and be well, well prepared."

