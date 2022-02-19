Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed: Chelsea Will Wear Club World Cup Badge vs Crystal Palace for Premier League Clash

Chelsea will wear the Club World Cup gold winners' badge on their yellow away kit when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, it has been confirmed.

After Abu Dhabi triumph last weekend, Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel across the capital to face the Eagles. 

Across the week, the gold badge has been printed onto shirts and it remained unclear if Chelsea would wear the badge which represents them being World Champions on their league shirt.

But as per Chelsea's Instagram, it appears they will wear it for their visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Screenshot 2022-02-19 at 12.44.22

It is unlikely that Chelsea will sport the badge for another league game. When Liverpool won the competition, the league allowed them to wear it for one match. 

Read More

Tuchel's side currently sit in third place in the league, seven points behind Liverpool in second heading into their first league meeting since January 23. 

It's a strange feeling for Tuchel as Chelsea constantly switch competitions, but his full focus remains on getting all three points. 

He told the official Chelsea website: "It feels like this actually (first Premier League game in a month). And right after, we have the Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, it takes another three matches, a bit strange I have to say. 

imago1009359266h

"You lose a bit of the feeling for which competition you are in, especially for the competition that means a lot for our fans and us, the Premier League, which is the main competition. 

"If you look at the table, you see so many different amounts of games around. It can be sometimes confusing, make you believe you are safe but somebody has two/three games in hand and is suddenly close. The realistic approach right now is to make sure we are in the top four and it’s still a long way to go. Tomorrow is the game to play and be well, well prepared."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage
News

Confirmed: Chelsea Will Wear Club World Cup Badge vs Crystal Palace for Premier League Clash

By Matt Debono
2 minutes ago
imago1008820617h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Give Cesar Azpilicueta Blessing If He Joins Barcelona

By Matt Debono
5 minutes ago
imago1009359266h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Premier League Title Hopes Are Over

By Matt Debono
50 minutes ago
imago1009370457h
News

Patrick Vieira Delivers Verdict on Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Crystal Palace Visit

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1004494388h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Stance Over Conor Gallagher's Future

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1006992090h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'Seriously Considering' Return to Spain Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009601409h
News

Jorginho Reveals Manchester City's Interest Before He Made the Move to Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009158623h
News

Why Conor Gallagher Won't Feature for Crystal Palace Against Chelsea

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago