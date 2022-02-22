Skip to main content
Confirmed: Chelsea Will Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge vs Lille in Champions League Clash

Chelsea will wear their gold Club World Cup Champions badge against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

The badge was earned for the Club World Cup triumph earlier this month, beating Palmeiras in the final.

Chelsea have confirmed that the Blues will be wearing the badge on Tuesday night.

It is unlikely that Chelsea will sport the badge for another league game after wearing it on Saturday against Crystal Palace. When Liverpool won the competition, the league allowed them to wear it for one match.

However, the Blues will don the badge in every Champions League clash this season as UEFA allow the Champions of the World to wear it as they please.

It's a strange feeling for Tuchel as Chelsea constantly switch competitions,  coming into the Champions League clash off the back of a Premier League game and just days before a Carabao Cup final.

imago1004737724h

Speaking before Saturday's Premier League clash, he admitted: "It feels like this actually (first Premier League game in a month). And right after, we have the Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, it takes another three matches, a bit strange I have to say."

Chelsea will be hoping that they can put on a good performance against Lille to deliver a strong result before they travel to France for the second leg next month.

The Blues are the current Champions League holders and will be desperate to retain their crown this season.

