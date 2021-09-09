Confirmed: Chelsea's 2021/22 Squad Numbers in Full
Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.
Thomas Tuchel's side had their initial list revealed last month however due to several departures and a couple of incomings, some numbers have been added to the list.
New signings Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez take the no.9 and no.18 shirts respectively, while Marcus Bettinelli who arrived on a free transfer will wear the no.13.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek takes the no.13, with Ross Barkley vacating the no.8 for Mateo Kovacic and being handed the no.18.
Malang Sarr takes the no.31, Lewis Baker the no,32 and goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom will wear the no.36 for the season ahead should he feature for the first-team.
Here is the squad list with their numbers in full for the 2021/22 season:
1: Kepa Arrizabalaga
2: Antonio Rudiger
3: Marcos Alonso
4: Andreas Christensen
5: Jorginho
6: Thiago Silva
7: N’Golo Kante
8: Mateo Kovacic
9: Romelu Lukaku
10: Christian Pulisic
11: Timo Werner
12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13: Marcus Bettinelli
14: Trevoh Chalobah
16: Edouard Mendy
17: Saul Niguez
18: Ross Barkley
19: Mason Mount
20: Callum Hudson-Odoi
21: Ben Chilwell
22: Hakim Ziyech
24: Reece James
28: Cesar Azpilicueta
29: Kai Havertz
31: Malang Sarr
32: Lewis Baker
36: Lucas Bergstrom
More Chelsea Coverage
- Christian Pulisic suffers ankle injury on USMNT duty, making him a doubt for Chelsea's clash vs Aston Villa
- Report: Bayern Munich showing interest in Timo Werner if Erling Haaland deal fails
- John Terry makes Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku claim following £97.5 million transfer
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube