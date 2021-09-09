Confirmed: Chelsea's 2021/22 Squad Numbers in Full

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season.

Thomas Tuchel's side had their initial list revealed last month however due to several departures and a couple of incomings, some numbers have been added to the list.

New signings Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez take the no.9 and no.18 shirts respectively, while Marcus Bettinelli who arrived on a free transfer will wear the no.13.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek takes the no.13, with Ross Barkley vacating the no.8 for Mateo Kovacic and being handed the no.18.

Malang Sarr takes the no.31, Lewis Baker the no,32 and goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom will wear the no.36 for the season ahead should he feature for the first-team.

Here is the squad list with their numbers in full for the 2021/22 season:

1: Kepa Arrizabalaga

2: Antonio Rudiger

3: Marcos Alonso

4: Andreas Christensen

5: Jorginho

6: Thiago Silva

7: N’Golo Kante

8: Mateo Kovacic

9: Romelu Lukaku

10: Christian Pulisic

11: Timo Werner

12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13: Marcus Bettinelli

14: Trevoh Chalobah

16: Edouard Mendy

17: Saul Niguez

18: Ross Barkley

19: Mason Mount

20: Callum Hudson-Odoi

21: Ben Chilwell

22: Hakim Ziyech

24: Reece James

28: Cesar Azpilicueta

29: Kai Havertz

31: Malang Sarr

32: Lewis Baker

36: Lucas Bergstrom

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube