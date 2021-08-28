August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Confirmed: Chelsea's Champions League Group H Fixture List - Dates & Times to Face Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

The fixture dates have been confirmed.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have learned when they will face their Group H Champions League opponents.

Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn with Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo for the group stages as they look tor retain their European title. 

1002914595

UEFA confirmed the fixture dates for the Blues as they begin with a home match against Zenit in September, before travelling to Turin two weeks later to face Juventus. 

It's Malmo in the double-header in matchday three and four for Chelsea. They host the Swedish side at home in October, then travel to Sweden two weeks later at the start of November for the reverse tie. 

Tuchel's side then head back to Stamford Bridge at the end of November to face Juventus at home. They end the group stages with a trip to Russia in matchday six to face Zenit in Saint Petersburg.

Here are the fixture dates in full:

Matchday 1: Tuesday 14 September : Zenit (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 2: Wednesday 29 September: Juventus (a) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 3: Wednesday 20 October: Malmo (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 4: Tuesday 2 November: Malmo (a) - 17:45 (UK)

Matchday 5: Tuesday 23 November: Juventus (h) - 20:00 (UK)

Matchday 6: Wednesday 8 December : Zenit (a) - 17:45 (UK)

Confirmed Champions League Groups

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34665751
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's Champions League Group H Fixture List - Dates & Times to Face Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

sipa_34676092
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'in Line' for New Chelsea Contract

sipa_34677172
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514733
News

Mason Mount Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34675471
News

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514921
News

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

pjimage (4)
News

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash