Confirmed: Chelsea's path to the 2020/21 Champions League final in Istanbul

Chelsea's road to the Champions League final in Istanbul in May has been confirmed.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws were made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw Chelsea find out their opponents.

They will face FC Porto in the quarter-finals, playing the first leg in Portugal, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the reverse fixture.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

If they progress past FC Porto, they will then face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Here is Chelsea's pathing to the 2020/21 Champions League final, which will be played on Saturday 29 May in Istanbul.

Quarter-final: FC Porto vs Chelsea

Semi-final: Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea

Final: Bayern Munich/PSG/Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Liverpool/FC Porto/Chelsea

According to a recent study, Chelsea have a 13 per cent chance of winning the Champions League this season.

