Confirmed: Chelsea's path to the 2020/21 Champions League final in Istanbul

Chelsea's road to the Champions League final in Istanbul in May has been confirmed.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws were made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday which saw Chelsea find out their opponents. 

They will face FC Porto in the quarter-finals, playing the first leg in Portugal, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the reverse fixture.

If they progress past FC Porto, they will then face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals. 

Here is Chelsea's pathing to the 2020/21 Champions League final, which will be played on Saturday 29 May in Istanbul.

Quarter-final: FC Porto vs Chelsea

Semi-final: Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea 

Final: Bayern Munich/PSG/Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Liverpool/FC Porto/Chelsea

According to a recent study, Chelsea have a 13 per cent chance of winning the Champions League this season. 

