Confirmed: Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City to Go Ahead Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The Premier League have confirmed that Chelsea's trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City will go ahead following news that owner Roman Abramovich has been placed on the United Kingdom government's list of sanctions.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

The Premier League have now released a statement, confirming the Blues' clash against Norwich will go ahead on Thursday evening.

The statement reads: "Following the UK Government’s announcement that sanctions have been imposed against Roman Abramovich, the Premier League can confirm tonight’s match between Norwich City FC and Chelsea FC will go ahead as planned.

“The Government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea FC to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfil its obligations for the rest of the season.

“The League will now work with the club and the Government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the Government’s intention.”

Chelsea also released a statement, confirming that both men's and women's team matches on Thursday will go ahead despite the uncertainty off the field.

"We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence," the club wrote.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

It remains to be seen as to what the off the field future is for Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel's men will be determined to put in a good performance and leave Carrow Road with three points.

