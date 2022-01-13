Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Date & Time Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Fourth Round Tie vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea have learned when they will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After drawing the League One side, Thomas Tuchel's side will welcome them to Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5 February.

The tie wasn't picked for main TV broadcast, however the clash which will kick off at 12.30pm (UK) will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button.

The game was expected to be in the early part of the cup weekend due to Chelsea's Club World Cup commitment in the Middle East the following week. 

Read More

Tuchel's side will now have plenty of preparation time for their trip to the United Arab Emirates as they look to collect more silverware this term.

They will be hoping to go one step better than the two previous season having ended up as runners-up following final defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0032283025h
News

Confirmed Date & Time Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Fourth Round Tie vs Plymouth Argyle

1 minute ago
FI_oXE-UUAkmkon
News

Official: Jamie Cumming Leaves Gillingham to Join MK Dons on Loan

31 minutes ago
imago1009095754h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Campaigning' for Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009094415h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Opens Up on Substitution Refusal Under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009100640h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Special Chelsea Verdict as Wembley Beckons for Blues

2 hours ago
imago1009094415h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Take Chelsea Opportunity in Edouard Mendy's Absence

2 hours ago
imago1009095754h
News

Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Man City & Spurs Clashes

3 hours ago
imago1009095025h
News

'It's Going to Be a Tough Tie' - Chelsea Expecting a Strong Opponent in Carabao Cup Final

3 hours ago