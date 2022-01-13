Confirmed Date & Time Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Fourth Round Tie vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea have learned when they will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After drawing the League One side, Thomas Tuchel's side will welcome them to Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5 February.

The tie wasn't picked for main TV broadcast, however the clash which will kick off at 12.30pm (UK) will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button.

The game was expected to be in the early part of the cup weekend due to Chelsea's Club World Cup commitment in the Middle East the following week.

Tuchel's side will now have plenty of preparation time for their trip to the United Arab Emirates as they look to collect more silverware this term.

They will be hoping to go one step better than the two previous season having ended up as runners-up following final defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube