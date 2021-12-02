Confirmed: Date & Times for Chelsea's 2021 Club World Cup Campaign Revealed

Chelsea have learned their route to the 2021 Club World Cup after the dates and times were confirmed by FIFA.

Thomas Tuchel's side qualified for the competition through winning the Champions League, and will face the winners of Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira/Auckland City FC in the semi-finals.

The tournament, which has been moved to the UAE, was confirmed to be played between February 3 and February 9, however the specific days for when Chelsea will play have now been revealed.

Here is the confirmed fixture list with dates, times and locations:

1st Round

Thursday 3 February: Al Jazira vs Auckland City FC - 20:30 (local time) | Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

2nd Round

Saturday 5 February: Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey - 20:30 (local time) | Al Nahyan Stadium

Sunday 6 February Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC - 20:30 (local time) | Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

5th Place

Wednesday 9 February: TBC vs TBC - 17:30 (local time) | Al Nahyan Stadium

Semi-Finals

Tuesday 8 February: Palmeiras/Al Ahly vs CF Monterrey - 20:30 (local time) | Al Nahyan Stadium

Wednesday 9 February: Al Hilal SFC/Al Jazira/Auckland City FC vs Chelsea - 20:30 (local time) | Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

3rd Place

Saturday 12 February: TBC vs TBC- 17:00 (local time) | Al Nahyan Stadium

Final

Saturday 12 February: TBC vs TBC - 20:30 (local time) | Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

What has Thomas Tuchel said ahead of the tournament next year?

The Chelsea boss insisted he had zero focus on the Club World Cup due to it being two months away.

He said: "We are now close to being in December," he told the press. "There is still December and January to play.

"We need to be aware of the lack of time of recovery in between. This is what we do. There are zero focus on World Cup right now."

Chelsea will have Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech available despite their expected involved in the African Cup of Nations.

“As I understand it, they will both (Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech) be back (from the African Cup of Nations) even if they play in the final," added Tuchel.

"They will both be in Abu Dhabi I guess. Listen, this is in February."

