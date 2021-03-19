Confirmed dates & times for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto

The dates and times for Chelsea's quarter-final tie against FC Porto in the Champions League have been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn against the Portuguese side in Friday's draw in Nyon. Chelsea will travel to Portugal for the first leg, before returning to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

Whoever wins the quarter-final tie will face the winners of the other clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

And the dates and times have now been confirmed by UEFA for the quarter-final tie.

First leg

Location: Estadio do Dragão, Porto

Date: Wednesday 7 April

Second leg

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Date: Tuesday 13 April

