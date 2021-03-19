Confirmed dates & times for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto

Confirmed dates and times for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto
The dates and times for Chelsea's quarter-final tie against FC Porto in the Champions League have been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn against the Portuguese side in Friday's draw in Nyon. Chelsea will travel to Portugal for the first leg, before returning to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.
Whoever wins the quarter-final tie will face the winners of the other clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the semi-finals.
Full confirmed quarter-final draw:
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto vs Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
And the dates and times have now been confirmed by UEFA for the quarter-final tie.
First leg
Location: Estadio do Dragão, Porto
Date: Wednesday 7 April
Second leg
Location: Stamford Bridge, London
Date: Tuesday 13 April
