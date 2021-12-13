Confirmed: Dates for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League Tie vs LOSC Lille

Chelsea's dates for their Champions League round of 16 clash against Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

The Blues were drawn against Lille twice, after the first draw was re-done due to mistakes by UEFA in the initial draw.

Now the dates of the clash have been revealed, with Chelsea playing at Stamford Bridge first before an away leg in France.

Chelsea will host Lille on February 22nd of next year as they look to retain their Champions League crown.

They will then travel to France as they look to progress to the quarter finals on March 16th, a couple of weeks later.

The Blues lifted the trophy last season just months after Thomas Tuchel's appointment, finishing top of their group before beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Next up for Chelsea was FC Porto before a clash against European giants Real Madrid. They then won 1-0 in the final as they lifted their second trophy.

Tuchel's side will have a busy couple of months, facing Crystal Palace days before hosting Lille in the first leg. Up next will be a home match against Leicester City.

Chelsea will host Newcastle at home before travelling to Lille, with a trip to Norwich to follow just days later.

A victory over the two legs will see Chelsea into the quarter finals where they could face a host of teams including English trio Liverpool, Man City or Man United in the next round.

