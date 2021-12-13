Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed: Dates for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League Tie vs LOSC Lille

Author:

Chelsea's dates for their Champions League round of 16 clash against Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

The Blues were drawn against Lille twice, after the first draw was re-done due to mistakes by UEFA in the initial draw.

Now the dates of the clash have been revealed, with Chelsea playing at Stamford Bridge first before an away leg in France.

Chelsea will host Lille on February 22nd of next year as they look to retain their Champions League crown.

They will then travel to France as they look to progress to the quarter finals on March 16th, a couple of weeks later.

Read More

The Blues lifted the trophy last season just months after Thomas Tuchel's appointment, finishing top of their group before beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Next up for Chelsea was FC Porto before a clash against European giants Real Madrid. They then won 1-0 in the final as they lifted their second trophy.

Tuchel's side will have a busy couple of months, facing Crystal Palace days before hosting Lille in the first leg. Up next will be a home match against Leicester City.

Chelsea will host Newcastle at home before travelling to Lille, with a trip to Norwich to follow just days later.

A victory over the two legs will see Chelsea into the quarter finals where they could face a host of teams including English trio Liverpool, Man City or Man United in the next round.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008549616h
News

Confirmed: Dates for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League Tie vs LOSC Lille

49 seconds ago
imago1008136755h
News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah 'in Contention' for Chelsea's Clash Against Everton on Thursday

6 minutes ago
imago1008597921h
News

'He is The Guy Who Can Win' - Chelsea's Tuchel Fires Warning to Mount to Re-Find Best Form & Explains Early Season Struggles

36 minutes ago
imago1008392660h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Would Welcome Potential Loan Move to Barcelona

1 hour ago
imago1008606298h
Transfer News

Revealed: Erling Haaland's Wage Demands Released Ahead of Possible Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008416590h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Torino Defender Gleison Bremer to Make Up for Defensive Losses Amid Antonio Rudiger Uncertainty

2 hours ago
imago1008533840h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Up Chelsea Trio For Possible Transfer Swoop

2 hours ago
imago1008581893h
News

'We Need Him' - Thomas Tuchel Pleads Mason Mount to Get Back to His Best Chelsea Form

3 hours ago