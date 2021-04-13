Confirmed details for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley

Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley will take place on Saturday evening, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Wembley to face Pep Guardiola's men for a place in next month's final, where they will face either Southampton or Leicester City.

The tie had originally been planned to be played on Saturday 7 April at 5.30pm [UK] but that had been thrown into doubt following the death of Prince Philip.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

But the semi-final clash will go ahead at the time originally planned, the FA have confirmed.

The Football Association released a statement, which read: "The FA has consulted with Her Majesty’s Government in relation to the funeral arrangements of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and sporting fixtures on Saturday 17 April 2021.

"As a mark of respect, The FA will be recommending that no football fixtures take place between 14:45 and 16:15, a minute’s silence is observed before matches are played and black armbands are worn. All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park will also fly at half-mast.

"The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium will be played as scheduled at 17:30 and the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round fixture between Manchester City Women and Aston Villa Women will be brought forward to 12:00 in agreement with both clubs.

"Fixtures scheduled for 15:00 in the Buildbase FA Vase Fourth Round Proper will also be moved and we have asked participating clubs to agree a suitable revised kick off time outside of 14:45 and 16:15. Should clubs not be able to mutually agree on a new kick off time, this shall be determined by The FA.

"The FA’s thoughts continue to be with Her Majesty the Queen, our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the wider royal family during this difficult time."

