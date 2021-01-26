NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed details of Thomas Tuchel's contract length at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel will sign an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea, it has been revealed. 

The 47-year-old is expected to be confirmed as the Chelsea Head Coach on Tuesday, taking over from Frank Lampard who was dismissed by the club on Monday following a poor recent run of results and performances. 

And now Tuchel is set to fly into London on Tuesday and will be confirmed as Lampard's successor ahead of their game against Wolves on Wednesday night. 

READ MORE: Report: Chelsea tell Thomas Tuchel to make Blues title contenders this season

As per David Ornstein of the Athletic, Tuchel will pen a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season, but there is an option of a further year which both parties can take. 

Tuchel will lead the Chelsea training session on Tuesday at Cobham, where he will meet his new squad for the first time. He will bring three staff members with him upon his arrival in west London. 

READ MORE: Frank Lampard releases statement following Chelsea sacking

READ MORE: The 10 reasons which led to Frank Lampard's Chelsea departure

READ MORE: How Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea came to an end

Chelsea are hoping that Tuchel will be in the dugout for the match against Wolves on Wednesday, in a game where the Blues will be looking to kickstart a run in the league following five defeats from their last eight matches, that turned out to be Lampard's downfall. 

