    November 2, 2021
    Confirmed: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Appointed Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

    Author:

    Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

    The news comes after they dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo following a loss to Manchester United.

    The Tottenham Hotspur official club website have confirmed the appointment of Conte on a deal which will expire in 2023.

    The manager was also reportedly considering taking the Manchester United job but has now been unveiled as Spurs' new coach.

    Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

    Since then, he has recently finished a two year spell at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A in his second and final season, ending Juventus's run of nine consecutive titles.

    Conte will be tasked with turning Spurs' fortunes around as the north London club sit 9th in the Premier League table, ten points behind Chelsea.

    Conte revolutionised English football during his time at Stamford Bridge, transforming the Chelsea side as he played three at the back in his first season on the way to winning the league title.

    The second season was less than ideal and led to Conte's dismissal as the Blues finished fifth and won the FA Cup.

