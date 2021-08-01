Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Full Chelsea Squad to Face Arsenal in Mind Series Pre-Season Friendly

The full 23 revealed.
The full Chelsea squad to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in pre-season has been revealed.

Chelsea face the Gunners as part of the Mind Series, supporting the Mental Health charity, and Thomas Tuchel's team to face Mikel Arteta's side has been revealed - the full squad. 

He has welcomed back many of his regular first-team players, handing the Blues a boost at the Emirates as they look to take the bragging rights back to west London on Sunday. 

Full Chelsea Squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy 

Defenders: Dujon Sterling Trevoh Chalobah, Jake Clarke-Salter, Antonio Rudiger, Malang, Sarr, Kurt Zouma, Baba Rahman, Davide Zappacosta 

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic 

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech

Confirmed Matchday Squad

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sterling, Zappacosta, Sarr, Clarke Salter, Baba, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Abraham, Batshuayi

