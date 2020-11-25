Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes this summer but many have had trouble pronouncing the goalkeeper's name.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation since arriving in west London for £22 million, which has only seem him concede three goals.

Mendy has received praise from many including Frank Lampard and Mason Mount.

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

But in the last week, Mendy has had many pronouncing his name wrong.

So how do you pronounce Mendy's name?

Lee Parker from Chelsea TV clarified with Mendy on how to pronounce his name.

"For those asking, Edouard pronounces his surname ‘Men-dee’ confirmed by the man himself today," wrote Parker on Twitter.

