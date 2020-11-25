SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Revealed: How to say Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's name

Matt Debono

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes this summer but many have had trouble pronouncing the goalkeeper's name.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation since arriving in west London for £22 million, which has only seem him concede three goals.

Mendy has received praise from many including Frank Lampard and Mason Mount. 

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (14)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

But in the last week, Mendy has had many pronouncing his name wrong. 

So how do you pronounce Mendy's name?

Lee Parker from Chelsea TV clarified with Mendy on how to pronounce his name. 

"For those asking, Edouard pronounces his surname ‘Men-dee’ confirmed by the man himself today," wrote Parker on Twitter. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a big future at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has admitted he is seeing a constant improvement from Callum Hudson-Odoi and says he has a big future with Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Lampard & Mount praise Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy post-Rennes win

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has received praise from boss Frank Lampard and teammate Mason Mount.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'very happy' to see Chelsea qualify for UCL last-16

Frank Lampard was delighted to see his Chelsea side qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva opens talks with agent to extend Chelsea contract until 2022

Thiago Silva has reportedly opened talks with his agent over extending his current Chelsea deal.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

5 Things Learned: Rennes 1-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Frank Lampard's men qualify for the Champions League knockout stage after a big win in Rennes.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard confirms Christian Pulisic fit to face Spurs

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be fit for Chelsea's match against Spurs on Sunday.

Matt Debono

Player Ratings: Rennes 1-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after a 2-1 win against Rennes at Roazhon Park on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Last-gasp Giroud header sends Blues into Champions League knockouts

Olivier Giroud scored a last-gasp goal to secure Chelsea a 2-1 win against Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Chelsea team selection to face Rennes

Frank Lampard has revealed his thought process behind his Chelsea team selection to face Rennes in the Champions League.

Matt Debono