Confirmed Juventus Team News Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Chelsea

Juventus' confirmed travelling squad has been named as they prepare to visit Chelsea in Group H of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Italians sit top of the group, three points clear of Chelsea after winning all four matches.

Thomas Tuchel's side, on the other hand, sit second after a loss to Juventus in Turin.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The travelling squad have been announced for the visitors ahead of Tuesday's match.

Juventus will be without Danilo and Giorgio Chiellini, handing a boost to the Blues as they are regular starters for the Serie A side.

However, forward Paulo Dybala will be in the squad and could feature against the Blues after missing Juventus' trip to Lazio.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri also confirmed that former Blue Alvaro Morata or Moise Keane will start up-front against Chelsea.

When asked about the clash, Allegri said: "We are playing for first place tomorrow with a team that is currently first in the Premier (League). With (Romelu) Lukaku they play in one way, without counter-attackers and fewer points of reference."

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz for the match, whilst Lukaku could feature from the bench.

Timo Werner is back for the Blues and could start due to the absence of Havertz up front.

